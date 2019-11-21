Weather Kid of the Week – Avery Dirksen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Avery Dirksen is a fifth-grader at Gotsch Intermediate in the Affton School District. According to her mother, Avery has wanted to be a meteorologist since she was 4 as she loves weather and science. She wants to see what it's like to be on tv to broadcast the weather along with seeing the technology behind the scenes to do so! Avery Dirksen is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.