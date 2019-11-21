Local children rehearse for performance with Moscow Ballet in Great Russian Nutcracker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Moscow Ballet company brings The Great Russian Nutcracker to St. Louis Thursday, November 21 at the Fabulous Fox Theater.

Each year the Moscow Ballet gives local dancers the opportunity to audition, rehearse and perform alongside Russian trained dancers through their unique “Dance with Us” program.

Back in September, the children auditioned at the SkyStone Conservatory of the Arts dance studio located in the heart of Webster Grovers. The chosen auditionee rehearsed for 6 to 8 weeks prior to this week’s performances.

Moscow Ballet soloists and director Yuriy Kuzo says this experience is very unique hopes to expose American children to a culture different than their own.

