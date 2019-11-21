Laila Anderson to raise money for Be the Match when she meets her bone marrow donor

ST. LOUIS – It was in October of 2018, that Fox Sports broadcaster Joe Buck reached out to Martin Kilcoyne with a request. There was a young girl who needed a bone marrow transplant. The young girl's name was Laila Anderson. Her struggle and fight to survive coincided with the rise of her favorite team – the St. Louis Blues. Next month, Laila will meet the bone marrow donor who saved her life. In our latest visit, we decided to let Joe Buck ask the questions.
