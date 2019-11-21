Creeper exposes himself to woman on MetroLink train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A MetroLink passenger on her home from work caught a man exposing himself to her while they were alone on the train.

The woman reported the incident and turned over a photo of the suspect to Metro.

The woman, who asked that we not reveal her identity, said the man looked her straight in the eye and exposed himself just after a coworker got off the train at his stop.

“(The suspect) scooted closer into a closer seat … and was staring dead into my eyes,” she said.

The woman kept ignoring the man and acted like she couldn’t see what was he was doing but as far she could tell they were the only people on that car of the train.

“So, I started to panic. I didn’t know what to do, so I got on video chat with one of my friends. I said, ‘Do you see this? I don’t know what to do.’” she said.

She spoke with her friend via video chat until she got off at the next stop and did not see the suspect after that.

She turned over a photo of the suspect to Metro and posted it on Facebook with the caption: “So, this is what I have to deal with on my ride home.”

Stephen Berry, Metro’s new general manager of public safety, said the agency was finalizing sweeping security changes. He wanted to remind all riders about security options, including: 911, an intercom at front and rear of all trains for contacting the driver, the passenger assistance stations on all platforms, and the secure text line all riders should have in their phones: 314-300-0188.

Riders can also privately text Metro public safety 24 hours-a-day and have security waiting at the next stop.

“Communication is key in this situation. I feel she kept herself in a position where she was being calm, cool, and collected; did not make any poor decisions on her own behalf,” Barry said. “At the same time, she notified the appropriate authorities at this point. Now we are starting the collection of information.”

All thanks to a passenger seeing something, no matter how disturbing, and saying something.