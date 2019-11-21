Anheuser-Busch prepares to open for 34th annual brewery lights celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Not only is Anheuser-Busch brewing beer, but they’re also brewing up holiday cheer as well.

On Friday, the brewery will be lit up for the 2019 winter season. They’ll have a very special guest to kick-off the holiday celebration.

St. Louis Blues team captain Alex Pietrangelo will help flip the switch tomorrow at 5 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy a new beautiful light display and the ice-skating rink. The brewery is offering special packages, along with a special frosty tour of the facility, where you can taste the freshest Budweiser beer there is, straight from the tank.

The holiday lights are a year-long labor of love for the Anheuser-Busch family. Once the lights go out for the year at the end of December, the planning begins for the following year’s display on January 1.

"We've been putting up and decorating the brewery since October 1," said Scott Smith, manager of brewery experiences at Anheuser-Busch. "This is a great event where we get to show the brewery off. People can come in, they can walk throughout the brewery, not on an actual tour, you get to enjoy the lights, discover things on your own, and kind of enjoy the brewery at your own pace."

Ice skate rentals will benefit the St. Louis Blues Alumni Charities.

The lights will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Friday through Sunday. The brewery lights will also be open Monday, December 23; Thursday, December 26; and Monday, December 30.

For more information on the special packages with pricing and how to book, visit brewerylights.com.