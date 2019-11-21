2-year-old child fatally wounded in Glasgow Village home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. – St. Louis County police are keeping information close to the vest after a 2-year-old girl was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Glasgow Village.

Other than releasing the child’s name and saying everyone involved is being cooperative, police are not saying much else, particularly the circumstances surrounding the little girl’s death.

Police said they were originally dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Tay Road around 3:35 p.m. for a report of a child being electrocuted.

Once officers arrived, they found 2-year-old Zion Israel had been shot and immediately began life-saving measures.

Zion was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Sherrill Townsend lives across the street from the girl’s family. She has children of her own, including three young ones. When she learned what happened at Israel’s home, Townsend made sure her kids didn’t witness the investigation.

“I didn’t want the kids to see anything like that, especially having front row seats,” she said.

Townsend said the family of Zion kept to themselves.

“They never had any like fight, domestic anything, they always came home and went in the house. It was always quiet over there,” she said.

Other neighbors told Fox 2 News me they didn’t hear any gunfire.

“This neighborhood is really quiet; great. Kids around here, of course. You may hear a gunshot, maybe way in the past distance,” said Gabriel Cross, who recently bought a home in the neighborhood.

Steven Gooden, a neighbor who lives down the street, empathizes with the young girl’s family.

“I just feel sorry for the family going through this, you know, with the holidays coming there ain’t no holidays when your family like that,” he said.