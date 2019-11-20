Students to hold vigil for California school shooting victim from Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLISVILLE, Mo. — A vigil is planned for one of the victims of the southern California school shooting with connections to the Rockwood School District.

Gracie Muehlberger attended Fairway Elementary School in Wildwood. That was before she moved to California. She is one of the two students that died when a 16-year-old shooter opened fire inside a school last week. Her family launched a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $100,000.

Her friends in Ellisville are holding a candlelight vigil for her. The Rockwood School District promised to do whatever they can to support anyone who is mourning.

Gracie's former classmates are high school freshmen now. They remember her as a fun-loving friend.

The vigil will be held at Pathfinder Church in Ellisville at 7:00pm tonight.