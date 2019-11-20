Possible explanation emerges in murder, attempted suicide in Fenton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, MO - New details are emerging after the tragic situation in Fenton where police say a 78-year-old woman murdered her 51-year-old disabled daughter then tried to take her own life.

“That dynamic of a mother taking her daughter`s life is shocking,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell characterizing what unfolded at a Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Fenton on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say 78-year-old Marjorie Theleman stabbed to death her 51-year-old daughter Sharon Theleman in one of the rooms then tried unsuccessfully to kill herself.

Court documents say Marjorie Theleman took her daughter out of a nursing home and brought her to the hotel just off Bowles Avenue where she had rented a room.

The documents reveal that Marjorie Theleman left two notes, one explaining her actions and one telling housekeeping to call the police.

St. Louis County Police were called to the hotel after the Theleman`s didn`t check out on time.

“There clearly was evidence of planning with respect to where it happened as well as some other things that we can`t go into quite yet. But clearly this was planned out,” said Bell.

Authorities tell us Sharon Theleman was in a 'severely diminished mental capacity’.

A court document reveals that Marjorie was appointed the guardian of Sharon Theleman in February of 1989.

The document says Sharon Theleman was 'incapacitated’.

We asked Bell if investigators know why Marjorie Theleman allegedly killed her own daughter.

“I think it would be counter-productive for us to take a leap and say this is why it was done. We don`t know for certain,” explained Bell.

He added, “There is at least one thing that could have been considered a red flag. At this point, with the ongoing investigation, we`re not in a position to talk about that right now.”

One of Sharon`s brothers and Marjorie`s sons, Scott Theleman, spoke with our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Scott told the Post that Marjorie believed that she was in the early stages of Dementia or Alzheimer`s and she didn`t want him or his other brother to have to care for her or Sharon.

Bell says Marjorie Theleman stabbed her daughter three times.

She is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

“Everyone has the right to every minute of their life. And whether it`s with mental capacity or a chronic illness, it`s not for any of us to play, to play God,” said Bell.

Marjorie Theleman remains in the hospital after the suicide attempt.

At this point, no names have been released.

38.512646 -90.442988