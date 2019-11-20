Lights, decorations go up on Beale Street in St. Charles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The temperatures are up and so are the holiday decorations at the Streets of St. Charles. On Wednesday, they held the first Lighting On Beale, the street that runs through the heart of this busy residential and shopping development.

St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer flipped the switch to light the 24-foot-tall holiday tree, located on the north end near the Drury Plaza Hotel. Wednesday’s fun also includes a holiday market featuring local vendors, smores and hot chocolate stations, and holiday carolers.

The St. Charles area is well known for its holiday festivities, welcoming visitors from near and far, and this year, Streets of St. Charles wanted to get even more into the spirit.

Even though the tree is lit, the fun isn’t over. Deck the Streets, which includes a free showing of the movie “Elf” at the AMC Theatre followed by photos with Santa and his Elves, will take place Saturday, December 7, 2019.