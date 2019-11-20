Funeral arrangements for north St. Louis hit and run victim; suspect remains at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The investigation continues after a 28-year-old woman was struck by a hit and run driver on her way to work early last week in north St. Louis.

Superia Nelson’s funeral is Thursday morning. There is a procession planned featuring the Missouri Central school bus she drove every day.

Her father, Timothy Nelson, said the outpouring of support has been felt, yet it’s time for the suspect to come forward.

“We were always all about safety, so she had been taking this route for two years,” Nelson said.

The 28-year-old took her last walk to work at Hall Street and Gimblin Road. The driver that struck her didn’t turn back and is still on the roads.

“Our family is hurting and my daughter was at the prime of her life and for you to take that,” Nelson said.

Crime scene tape was replaced with a makeshift memorial. Nelson said Superia’s colleagues honored her.

“They’ve been a blessing to us as a family,” Nelson said. “They have gone over and beyond what I would’ve anticipated.”

Nelson said authorities are still working to review surveillance videos from cameras in the vicinity.

He wants people to remember his daughter and for the person who was behind the wheel when she was hit to come forward.

“I pray that God will convict his heart, first of all,” Nelson said. “Second of all, that he will come to the realization that you just can’t do something like this and expect to get away with it.”