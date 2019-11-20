Double shooting in Jeff-Vader-Lou leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

ST. LOUIS – One man was killed and another man critically injured in a shooting in north St. Louis Tuesday night.

According to a spokesperson with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place just before 7:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of Stoddard Street, located in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Police found the two victims, a 45-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, inside a vehicle in the rear alley. Both men had been shot.

They were rushed to a local hospital where the 45-year-old was declared dead. The 30-year-old was listed in critical condition.

Police took a 44-year-old man into custody and confiscated a firearm at the scene.

The suspect was also taken to a hospital for injuries he suffered during an argument and fight prior to the shooting.

