Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. – A toddler was rushed to a hospital Wednesday afternoon following a shooting.

According to a Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a St. Louis County Police Department spokesman, the shooting took place in the 200 block of Tay Road.

Police said they were originally dispatched to a home on that street around 3:35 p.m. for a report of a child being electrocuted.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.