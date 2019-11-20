× Authorities identify woman, child found dead in submerged vehicle

ROXANA, Ill. – A Wood River woman and her son died Tuesday after their vehicle left the roadway and crashed in a pond in Roxana.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby called 911 just before 6:40 p.m. to report that he’d seen headlights in a body of water near the intersection of Wanda and Wagon Wheel roads.

The victims were identified as 34-year-old Ashley Maynard and 7-year-old Vincent Maynard.

Numerous agencies responded to help retrieve and tow the vehicle out of the frigid water.

While there was no indication that this was anything other than an accident, authorities said the investigation was still ongoing.