Wentzville woman struck and killed by snowplow

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against a county snowplow driver after the plow struck and killed a pedestrian earlier this month.

According to Detective Sean Rosner, a spokesman for the Wentzville Police Department, the accident happened Monday, November 11 in the 2500 block of Pitman Road.

First responders arrived at the scene and found the pedestrian, identified as Nadia Nascimento. She was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

After reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses and interviewing witnesses, investigators determined Nascimento had been struck by a snowplow belonging to the St. Charles County Highway Department.

Investigators examined the plow in question and found evidence to indicate it was the one that had killed Nascimento.

Authorities questioned the plow driver, who was unaware he had struck anyone with the vehicle.

Police and prosecutors believe this was a tragic accident.

The St. Charles County Highway Department issued the following statement on the accident:

St. Charles County Government is extremely saddened by the tragic death of Nadia Nascimento, and we extend our sympathies to her family. County officials and staff cooperated fully with the Wentzville Police Department as they investigated this accident. Any further questions regarding this investigation should be directed to the Wentzville Police Department or the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.