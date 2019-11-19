Rainbows for Kids to host 20th Anniversary Gala

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - When a child is diagnosed with cancer, the last thing they or their parents want to think about are the treatments ahead and the sadness that may follow. Twenty years ago, Rob and Sally Rains created Rainbows for Kids after their niece was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age six. They wanted to bring a sense of calm and happiness to children with cancer.

"We got to do something to help these kids here because they are just all gloom and doom,” says Rob Rains. He said the organization “put on parties at Cardinal Glennon to give them something to look forward to.”

The first donation was made by Sally's father, who named the organization. In their first year, they donated $25,000 to Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center. Sally Rains says they have at least "about a thousand kids a year."

They donate to St. Louis Children's Hospital, SSM Cardinal Glennon, and Mercy Pediatrics. Thanks to the 50 plus volunteers, they are able to continue putting on these parties and events and it is something the families greatly appreciate.

