Post Malone announces Runaway Tour 2020 dates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Grammy Award-nominated rapper Post Malone is extending his Runaway Tour into 2020.

The second leg of the tour will begin February 4 in Omaha, Nevada and end March 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Post Malone will perform in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center on Friday, February 7. St. Louis will mark his third stop on the tour.

Malone will be accompanied by guest stars Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public Friday, November 22 at LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will have

access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 19 at 5 p.m. local time until Thursday, November 21 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.

T-Mobile customers can get exclusive access to stage-front pit tickets at every U.S. concert, as close as any fan can get to the stage – even at sold-out stops! Un-carrier customers can snag their reserved tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first day prices.