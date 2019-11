Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. - Officials are working to find out what started a fire at a Maplewood apartment complex.

At around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday crews were called to the 3700 block of Cambridge Ave at the Oxford Apartment Complex about smoke.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire blowing from the garage area.

The fire was brought under control at approximately three hours later., with firefighters remaining on the scene to determine the cause.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.