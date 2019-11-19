Contact 2: Woman seeks help with tax reimbursement issue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - “I was donating plasma twice a week until literally my iron was beneath what it needed to be,” said Lori Moore.

Moore says with money tight, she did what she had to do to make ends meet. In the spring of 2018, that included moving into an Extended Stay hotel in Hazelwood. After a couple months living there, Moore says she was directed by management to fill out a tax reimbursement form. She says she did that, expecting to get about $600 in return, but never got the money.

“Months and months went by and there was always a problem,” she said. “Either management wasn’t available or there were too many changes going on. People were taking their vacations.”

Late last year, still without a check, Moore got word she had to move out.

“All long-term residents had to be gone by the first of January. So, then I’m really panicking,” she said.

Moore moved out but hasn’t been able to move on. She still wants the money she says she’s owed and unable to get it on her own, she reached out to Contact 2 for help.

“I don’t appreciate that I’m being treated like someone who is trying to take something or that’s trying to get something I don’t deserve.” Said Moore.

Contact 2’s involvement started a long series of phone calls and emails between our team, the hotel's current owners, former owners, and state officials.

Management from the former owners, Westmont Hospitality Group, say Moore needs to fill out this form and submit it to the state of Missouri to get reimbursed for the state taxes she paid for living in the hotel longer than 32 days. The problem is, she needs receipts that she currently doesn’t have to prove she stayed there, and those have been difficult to obtain because of the hotel’s ownership change. With the holidays around the corner, it’s money Moore says she could really use.

“It would be something very helpful,” she said.

Contact 2 is continuing to work with the old owners to get the receipts Moore needs to file her claim with the state. We’ll keep you posted on the outcome.