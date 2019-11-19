× Collinsville man gets 85-year sentence for armed robbery, attempted murder of gas station attendant

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – On Tuesday, a 27-year-old Collinsville man was sentenced to 85 years in prison for the armed robbery and attempted murder of a gas station clerk in 2017.

Patrick Wilson was found guilty on both counts by a Madison County jury on October 4, 2019.

According to court documents, the robbery occurred on August 15, 2017, at the Exxon Mobile in the 800 block of S. Morrison. Collinsville police arrived to find that clerk, Charles Atkins, had been shot in the stomach. He was rushed to a local hospital and survived.

Wilson left behind his cellphone, a glove, a debit card, a backpack, and a bicycle at the scene of the shooting, prosecutors said. Surveillance video obtained at the gas station also helped to identify Wilson.

Judge Neil Schroeder sentenced Wilson to 45 years for Attempted First Degree Murder and 40 years for Armed Robbery with a Firearm. The sentences will be served consecutively in which he is required to serve 85% of the time with 3 years of mandatory supervision following his release.