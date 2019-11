Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's goals for the next session include a new carjacking statute and removing the residency requirement to be a police officer in St. Louis.

Senate Pro-Temp Dave Schatz will oversee the residency issue in the session.

Fox 2 reached out to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardener for comment about the possibility of a carjacking statute and have not heard back yet.