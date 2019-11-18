Video of shooting aftermath raises questions about young man’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County mom has questions about her son's death after seeing a video of what happened right after he was shot.

Jamie Coley says police told her it was an accident. She wonders why the video she found of the aftermath shows it took so long to act.

Reco Demond Coley had just turned 24-years-old. He lived in a rental house with two women. His mom aid one of Reco’s roommates obsessed with him. She said Reco kicked out the roommate in May but she kept coming over.

“My son reached out that night in a post saying, ‘This is not going to end well.’ At 11:30 at night,” Jamie said. “The next day he was gone.”

Reco was shot in the shoulder on July 28, 2019. It was two months after the roommate was told to leave. Jamie said Bellefontaine police officers told her it was an accident.

She said police told her, “There’s no one there to witness. He’s gone. There’s no one to say they were fighting - this happened. They said she’s the only person left and her story is what they’re going with.”

Then Jamie saw surveillance video from a neighbor. It shows her son sprinting out of the house and collapsing in the street. A woman comes out of the house about 44 seconds later.

The woman walks around Reco. He's lying in the middle of the street.

Jamie described what she saw in the video.

“He’s trying to get up on his own, she did not help him get up. She circled him,” she said.

Reco eventually gets up and the two then walk to a car but there are more delays by the woman.

According to Jaime, the woman went back to the house and let her son sit in the vehicle and bleed out.

Three minutes and 43 seconds have passed in the video since Reco ran out of the home. They still haven't left for the hospital. The video runs out with the woman still standing outside of the car.

An ambulance never came to get Reco.

Jamie said her son's friend drove Reco to the hospital too late.

“If he would’ve just gotten there sooner as they say—20 minutes sooner, 10 minutes sooner—they could’ve saved him,” she said.

Shelby Cooper knew Reco and the woman with him that day. She said she’d recently lived in the same house. She said the woman was obsessed with Reco.

“The moment I got the call that he had passed away - right then and there I did not believe it was an accident,” she said. “(Reco) would leave and she would find him. He couldn’t escape.”

Police and prosecutors are actively investigating Reco’s death. Meanwhile, the Bellefontaine Police Department has not answered calls asking for a comment. Neither has the woman who appears in the video.

Stay tuned to Fox 2 as we will follow up on this case soon.