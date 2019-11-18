Town and Country residents oppose expansion of senior living facility development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Almost 900 Town and Country residents have signed a petition opposing a proposal for a much larger development at the site of a senior living facility on Clayton Road.

“When we saw the size of what they were proposing, the impact it would have on peoples’ properties, we became concerned,” said Andy Williams, Town and Country resident. “Not to mention the additional load it would place on Clayton Road.”

The corporation Clarendale has submitted two proposals already. They’re expected to make a third proposal on Wednesday. But to accomplish the goal, the city would also have to rezone the property, which is listed as a suburban estate zoning district, to a planned development district.

NHC Healthcare sits in a quiet neighborhood now but would be much larger under the new plan.

“You’re asking property owners to lose value on their homes to benefit a corporation that’s already a billion-dollar corporation and that offends me on many levels,” Williams said.

Williams said the new facility shows no increased tax base, could be a drain on taxpayers, and that the other three Town and Country senior living facilities have a surplus of beds now.

“Nobody's anti-development or anti-senior living,” he said. “In fact, Town and Country approved two senior living facilities recently.”

The current NHC facility was built in 1962 and grandfathered in as a residential zone. Homeowners said if NHC wants to sell or go out of business, the 13 acres should be used for homes.

Fox 2 reached out to both the mayor of Town and Country and the man who submitted the preliminary site development plan for information but we have not heard back.