St. Louis man charged in armed robbery of pizza delivery drivers

ST. LOUIS - A 19-year-old is accused of terrorizing St. Louis delivery drivers and holding onto peculiar pieces of evidence.

Angelo Magic is allegedly robbing drivers at gunpoint and has even threatened to shoot one of them when she tried to call the police.

Magic is a suspect in 7 robberies in total, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. He's been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of armed criminal action in two cases. He has yet to be charged in the other robberies.

Police gave this account in court documents: Magi robbed a driver from the downtown Domino’s Pizza location who was making a home delivery about a mile away near 19th and Angelrodt. Magic ordered her to leave her vehicle and run from the scene on foot. She tried to call police as she ran and Magic allegedly told her, “Put down the phone or I’ll shoot you from here.”

He robbed another driver in the same location, according to police, taking pizzas and cash in both robberies.

Both drivers’ ID cards were later found in Magic’s bedroom, according to court documents.

Delivery drivers are on alert with the Domino’s and other businesses, refusing delivery after 4 p.m. in the afternoon.

“It’s very inconvenient not to be able to get a pizza around the corner; very, very inconvenient,” one resident said. “Like they say: one bad apple spoils the whole bunch.”

Magic faces at least 10 years in prison if convicted. His bond was set at $50,000, cash-only.