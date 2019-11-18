Police say 12-year-old was shot with stolen gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO - New developments in the accidental shooting of an O’Fallon boy.

Fox 2/News 11 found out that the gun involved in the shooting was stolen in Lincoln County a little over two weeks ago.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says Cody Kneib and another person have been charged with stealing items out of open cars. Kneib was also charged with stealing a firearm and property damage.

Police say that firearm wound up in the back bedroom of a mobile home in O’Fallon, Missouri where a group of about six we’re passing the gun around when it went off striking a 12-year-old boy in the leg.

Police say the group scattered and they’re still looking to speak with one witness.

Police ask that if you know who this person, to called authorities.

The 12-year-old boy is expected to make a full recovery.