Police: Mother shot into vehicle where her young son was sitting

NASHVILLE, TN (WTVF) — Police say a 34-year-old woman was arrested after firing into a vehicle in which the father of her children and her three-year-old son were sitting.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at a Mapco on Charlotte Pike. According to an affidavit from Metro Nashville police, Sherika Skelton told police she was arguing with the father of her children and he shoved her.

He pulled over at the Mapco and that’s when she got out of the car and allegedly pointed the gun at them.

Police say she fired multiple shots, shattering a window and piercing a panel on the trunk. Another bullet struck the door next to where the child was sitting.

She’s been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment. Skelton was held on a $75,000 bond.