× Police locate vehicle, suspect tied to Dutchtown kidnapping

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police on Monday located a man suspected of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint in the Dutchtown neighborhood over the weekend.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the kidnapping happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the 3400 block of Chippewa Street.

Police said a man in a blue Subaru BRZ shot at a woman’s feet and then forced her into the car at gunpoint. The car had been reported stolen out of St. Louis County.