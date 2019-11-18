Motorist say after I-64 reconstruction, congestion is still a problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Some motorist think they didn't get their tax dollars’ worth in the reconstruction of Interstate 64 in 2007, saying it seems as congested now as before.

Investigator Elliott Davis caught up with MoDOT Deputy Director Ed Hassinger who was the head of the St. Louis MoDOT office at the time of the project.

Hassinger told Elliott that making the traffic flow smoother for motorists was part of the project's goal.

He says the prime object was rebuilding the interstates infrastructure.

The project cost $535 million dollars and the highway was shut down for two years.

During that time pavement was replaced along with interchanges and bridges.

Hassinger says his agency actually won a national award because of the project.

MoDOT says there have been fewer crashes on I-64 since the reconstruction.