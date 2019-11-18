Local teacher wins $500 for helping blind students foster independent growth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS –Joyce Strother is an educator for St. Louis Society for the Blind and enthusiastically wears multiple hats.

As an itinerant teacher of the visually impaired, Strother teaches Braille and technological skills directly to her students which fosters independent growth. Joyce translates standard curricular materials for classroom use to accommodate a variety of visual impairments and serves as a liaison between administrators, parents, classroom teachers, and staff.

Strother also teaches safe and efficient travel and independent living skills inside of the school and outside in a variety of environments. She is a team player whose organization, flexibility, dependability, and consistency are essential for her to serve students with unique needs in multiple school districts.

