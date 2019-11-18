Loading Dock readies to open Winter Wonderland skating rink this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON, Ill. – The Loading Dock opens its fifth season of Winter Wonderland this weekend, as the flea market area will be transformed into a cozy escape with an ice-skating rink.

Roughly seven months ago, the Winter Wonderland would’ve been underwater. With months of revenue lost due to closing the restaurant from April to June, profits during the winter months will help.

Peter Allen, co-owner of the Loading Dock, said people came out in force after they reopened in late June.

“We’re tired of talking about the flood,” he said. “That was a long hard fight but that’s behind us now.”

Luckily, the weather won't stop business operations this season.

“A lot of people look at the weather first to see if they are going to travel to Grafton,” Allen said. “In the winter it’s different because we have ice skating; we’re under a roof. So, we are exposed to the cold but we are not hurt by bad weather.”

The ice staking rink will have its grand opening Saturday, November 23. The rink will be open daily November 27-30 and December 23 - January 5 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Regular hours will be listed below.

The rink will stay open through March 8.

An all-day skate pass costs $10. if you need skates, the cost is $5 for a rental. The venue offers ice skating, food, drinks, music, and a smores bar.

Winter Wonderland Ice Rink

The Loading Dock in Grafton, Illinois

Friday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.