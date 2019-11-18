Human remains found in Nebraska may belong to one of two murdered Wisconsin brothers, authorities say

HERSHEY, Neb. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska says it has found human remains in the state, and they could possibly belong to one of the two missing brothers from Wisconsin’s Shawano County, Nick and Justin Diemel.

Deputies responded to a ranch south of Hershey, Nebraska (west of North Platte) on Friday, Nov. 15 after a rancher reported he found human remains inside a trailer he bought in Missouri that had a dirt-filled plastic tub inside.

Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that the man was emptying the tub and spreading the dirt in his driveway when he “saw what he believed was human remains and other items in the tub.”

Deputies confirmed the remains are human.

A Facebook post by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were able to ascertain the remains possibly belonged to one of two brothers from Wisconsin.

Investigators have not said why they believe the remains could be one of the brothers, only that personal items were also found in the tub.

Caldwell County Investigators and Missouri State Police flew into Lincoln County later in the evening and picked up the remains.

Nick and Justin Diemel’s father reported them missing July 21 after they failed to return to Milwaukee after traveling to a Missouri farm to collect a $250,000 debt from 25-year-old farmer Garland Nelson.

Nelson faces a slew of charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, after investigators found DNA evidence linking him to the slayings, according to court documents.

Nelson is being held without bail.