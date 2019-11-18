Glendale police release images of home invasion suspect

GLENDALE, Mo. – Police in Glendale have released doorbell camera images of a man they believe committed a home invasion over the weekend.

According to Captain Bob Catlett, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department, the home invasion occurred at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, in the 700 block of Bismarck Avenue.

The suspect knocked on a door and asked to use the phone. An occupant of the home answered the door and went to hand the suspect the phone. The suspect then forced his way into the home and ordered the residents to hand over cash and jewelry.

The victims were made to lie face down on the floor during the robbery.

After news of the home invasion went public, residents of the 800 block of Glen Elm Drive, which is located just over a mile from where the crime occurred, contacted Glendale police to report seeing a man with a similar description.

One resident said the suspect came to his door approximately one hour before the home invasion on Bismarck and claimed someone had stolen his dogs. The resident told the man that he should call police if he believed someone had stolen his dogs.

The homeowner on Glen Elm Drive said the man was driving a black Jeep vehicle, believed to be a Jeep Patriot. The encounter was recorded on the homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera.

Authorities showed the doorbell camera video to the victim, who identified the man as the suspect in the home invasion.

Police described the suspect as an African-American man in his mid-to-late 20s, approximately 5’9″ or 5’10” tall, slim to medium build, some facial hair, and tattoos on his neck. He was wearing a red Chicago Bulls baseball cap, a black Polo-style shirt, red pants, dark-colored shoes, and carrying a dark-colored, satchel or handbag.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at 314-965-0000 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.