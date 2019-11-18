Defense attorney: Police searching for body of missing St. Louis County woman in Lincoln County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO - St. Louis County police officers are searching a heavily-wooded area of Highway 61 in Lincoln County Monday night in an effort to locate the remains of a 28-year-old west county woman who went missing last week.

Investigators are combing an area located off of Highway 61 and KK in Lincoln County for the body of Jennifer Rothwell.

In a statement released to the media, "Beau Rothwell, has been "cooperating" with the investigation, and "that's why police are out there," according to his attorney Charles Barberio.

"My client and I are working with the St. Louis County police department and the St. Louis County prosecutor's office to bring closure to this case and to all parties involved,"

St. Louis County Police say Rothwell left her home in the 12600 block of Northwinds Drive in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 12. She has not been seen since.

Authorities found Rothwell’s 2011 Hyundai Sonata later that day near Olive Boulevard and Fee Fee Road, which is about two miles from her home.

On Thursday, November 14, police reclassified Rothwell's disappearance as a homicide.

Rothwell’s husband, Beau, was taken into custody Wednesday evening on suspicion of tampering with evidence and murder. Beau Rothwell was formally charged with both on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

According to court documents, police said they spotted Beau Rothwell on surveillance video buying cleaning products, like bleach and gloves. They believe those cleaning products were used in an attempt to clean up a bloody carpet inside the couple’s home in west St. Louis County.

The probable cause statement said DNA from Jennifer’s mother and father was consistent with blood found in the carpet. It seemed Jennifer’s blood should have similar markings to her parents.