SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A handwritten copy of the Gettysburg Address is now on display at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Illinois.

It is one of only five surviving copies written by President Lincoln.

The display coincides with the anniversary of Lincoln’s delivery of the speech on November 19, 1863, at the height of the Civil War.

The copy will be on display until December 2.