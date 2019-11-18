Catholic Supply suspect may be linked to another murder that a man was executed for

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - Just one day before the one year anniversary of the Catholic supply store murder, Thomas Bruce is potentially involved in another case in Tennessee.

The family of the Sedley Alley, the man who had been executed in the murder of 19-year-old Marine Suzanne Collins is hoping DNA could be what exonerates him and their asking a judge to order it.

Alley had been executed in 2006 in Tennessee after spending decades on death row. Now some 30 years after the murder, authorities wonder if Thomas Bruce may be responsible for the murder.

Collins and Bruce attended the same avionics course in Tennessee. She was found murdered after she went missing following a run in 1985.

Innocence Project a non-profit legal organization argued for a DNA test of that cases' evidence but were denied before Alley's execution. The brutal nature of the Collins killing, the Catholic Supply crimes and Bruce's link to both of them have raised doubt on Alley's guilt in the crime.

A Tennessee judge will decide if DNA testing will be done in Alley’s case.