Pulse – Music video producer partners with Mothers Against Drunk Driving

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A Metro-East producer’s music video about the dangers of impaired driving has gone viral on social media. Nick Alsup produced the video in honor of his best friend, Doug Landers who was killed by a drunk driver. Landers’s mom Deborah Nazari applauds the video for its powerful message and content. Learn how Nazari is working with Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Illinois to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving.

