× Police investigating triple shooting at vigil being held in Wellston

WELLSTON, MO – The North County Police Cooperative is investigating a triple shooting that occurred Saturday evening around 6:42 p.m. at Sutter Avenue and Etzel Avenue.

Major Ron Martin with the police cooperative tells Fox 2/News 11 that the 3 victims, 2 males, and one woman were attending a vigil for a man who had been killed in a vehicle accident at that location last week.

One victim was shot in the hip, one in the arm and another in both legs, all are expected to survive their injuries.

Investigators are on the scene canvassing the area and collecting evidence.

Police are asking for the public’s help to solve this case. If you have any information related to this investigation, you are urged to call 314-553-8000 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).