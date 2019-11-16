Charity gives bikes to kids with special needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - The holidays came early for some kids in Chesterfield with special needs who received bikes from Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis.

“It’s really cool. It’s a really pretty purple color and purples my favorite color," says Keira Cromwell.

It’s a bike she can ride all by herself, “My balance is really off and so I can’t ride a normal bicycle and so this makes it easier to get around in the park or in the backyard,” said Cromwell.

While this is an exciting moment of independence for these kids who want to ride bikes like everyone else, it’s also a big day for parents.

“It’s almost indescribable how I feel when I see my son having these opportunities because he deserves them. He’s overcome everything he has faced up until this point since the day he was born. He’s beaten all the odds. He’s done everything they told me he wouldn’t be able to do and now he’s riding a bike,” said Katie Decker, mother.

On average it costs $20,000- $30,000 to care for a child with special needs according to Brian Roy, Executive Director of Variety St. Louis. That’s why his group and community partners try to step up.

“Therapeutic trikes can cost between $3000 and $5000 on average so when you’re trying to prioritize these parents are not going to go out and get a bike like this,” said Brian Roy, Executive Director of Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis.

Variety says volunteers built nearly 200 standard bikes and 40 therapy bikes so no matter a child’s capability they could ride out with a smile.

If you have a child or know a child with special needs that could use one of these bikes reach out to Variety.