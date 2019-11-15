St. Louis County man makes first court appearance after wife goes missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, Mo. - FOX 2's Derrion Henderson was at Rothwell's first court appearance at 9:00am. Rothwell sat up straight, face-forward, the entire proceeding. He only spoke saying he had been in St. Louis since 2013 or 2014, when the judge asked. He quickly waved goodbye to the three people who showed up for him in court today.

A judge said that he must hand over his passport and have no contact with the victim's family. He has a $500,000 cash-only bond. His next court appearance is on January 27, 2020 at 9:00am.

Police say the husband of a missing suburban St. Louis woman was spotted on video purchasing cleaning products and that bleach-soaked bloody carpeting was found in the couple's home.

Twenty-eight-year-old Beau Rothwell was charged Thursday with tampering with evidence. St. Louis County police are investigating the disappearance of his wife, Jennifer Rothwell as a homicide, although her body hasn't been found. Beau Rothwell also was arrested on suspicion of murder but hasn't been charged with that crime.

Police say in a news release that he was spotted Monday on video purchasing cleaning products, including bleach, carpet cleaner and gloves. Jennifer Rothwell was reported missing Tuesday and her abandoned car was found later that day. Police say detectives searched the couple's home Wednesday and found blood and bleach in the carpeting.