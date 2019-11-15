St. Louis County man charged with stabbing ex-girlfriend at nursing home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. - St. Louis County police are trying to track down a suspect following a brutal attack at a north county nursing home.

Investigators say Christopher Wagner stabbed his 37-year-old ex-girlfriend several times at the Estates of St. Louis nursing home on Kappel Drive this past Monday.

"I would call it a violent attack," said St. Louis County Police Officer Tracy Panus.

Wagner, who is from north county, has been charged with felony domestic assault and armed criminal action.

The woman works at the north county facility.

Panus says the attack happened in the front entryway and was caught on surveillance video.

"I would say it's definitely a premeditated attack," Panus said. "He had every intention of assaulting her when he showed up at her place of business. He didn't just walk in there to talk to her."

Court documents say Wagner and the woman broke up on November 6. Four days later, Wagner allegedly sent the victim a text saying he was going to kill her. The attack happened the following day.

Fox 2 spoke with a worker at the nursing home but she wasn't able to give us much information.

Court documents reveal Wagner has two prior convictions of misdemeanor domestic assault out of St. Peters.

And court records also indicate Wagner was on probation for a felony domestic assault case also out of St. Peters when Monday's incident happened.

Police want Wagner off the streets before something else happens.

"Some of his prior domestic violence issues were just using hands, fists, that type of thing. Now he has escalated to using weapons and to stabbing people, which, obviously, is a huge concern," Panus said. "We want (Wagner) to turn himself in. The best thing he can do at this point is to turn himself in."

Court documents say Wagner is 5'5" tall and weighs 250 pounds.

The three St. Peters cases involve a different woman than this latest case.

Police say Wagner does not have a car.

County police say the woman's injuries in this latest case were not life-threatening.