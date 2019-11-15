Christmas themed snow globes are for sale at the traditional Christmas Market in Nuremberg, southern Germany, on December 1, 2017.
The traditional "Nuernberger Christkindlesmarkt" opens from December 1 to December 24, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOF STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
102.5 KEZK now playing 24/7 Christmas music
ST. LOUIS – It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas!
St. Louis radio station 102.5 KEZK becomes our home town official Christmas Station for the 16th year in a row.
The radio station flipped the switch Friday morning and will now be playing Christmas music for 24 hours straight from now until the holidays are over.