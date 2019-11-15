102.5 KEZK now playing 24/7 Christmas music

Posted 9:52 am, November 15, 2019, by

Christmas themed snow globes are for sale at the traditional Christmas Market in Nuremberg, southern Germany, on December 1, 2017. The traditional "Nuernberger Christkindlesmarkt" opens from December 1 to December 24, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOF STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas!

St. Louis radio station 102.5 KEZK becomes our home town official Christmas Station for the 16th year in a row.

The radio station flipped the switch Friday morning and will now be playing Christmas music for 24 hours straight from now until the holidays are over.

Click here to listen!

