102.5 KEZK now playing 24/7 Christmas music

ST. LOUIS – It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas!

St. Louis radio station 102.5 KEZK becomes our home town official Christmas Station for the 16th year in a row.

The radio station flipped the switch Friday morning and will now be playing Christmas music for 24 hours straight from now until the holidays are over.

