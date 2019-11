Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating the attempted theft of an ATM with a front end loader at an East St. Louis grocery store.

The incident happened at the Save- A- Lot located at 10 Vieuz Carre Drive near Route 157.

Nissan Rogue Runner Jason Maxwell is at the scene where the entrance of the store is smashed open. According to police, the would-be thieves used a pickup truck to ram into the front door.

That person is still being sought.