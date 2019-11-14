Weather Kid of the Week: Bryton Shadduck

ST. LOUIS - Bryton Shadduck is a third-grader at Ellisville Elementary in the Rockwood School District. According to his mother, Bryton has been interested in weather for years, especially severe weather. He loves to talk and is very charismatic! Bryton Shadduck is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
