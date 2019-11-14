St. Charles company attempts Guinness World Record for the Fastest Radio Flyer Wagon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, IL - November 14 is Guinness World Record Day . One local man’s determination to set a world record is helping out a local hospital.

On Thursday, Craftsmen Industries, Inc. attempted to set a Guinness World Record at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway for the World’s Fastest Radio Flyer Wagon. The wagon went 30mph and did set the record!

The idea started with Kevin Schaller of Craftsman Industries. He wanted to give back to a hospital that gave him and his son so much. Shriners Hospital for Children is known for transporting children patients in radio flyers wagons when they stay at the hospital. The memories of this gave Schaller the idea to create a wagon that would set the Guinness World Record.

Because of the new world record, Radio Flyer has donated twenty-five wagons to Shriners Hospital for Children.

You can donate on the Craftsmen Industries Facebook or donate directly to Shriners Hospital website.

https://www.facebook.com/craftsmenindust/

https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc