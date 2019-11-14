× Missing St. Louis County woman’s disappearance ruled a homicide; husband in custody

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – St. Louis County Police have determined 28-year-old Jennifer Rothwell’s disappearance has been re-classified to a homicide. They describe it as now a very active criminal investigation.

Authorities say the husband has been arrested. He was booked on charges Thursday morning of murder in the first degree and tampering with physical evidence. He has not been charged with a crime at this time.

Detectives with the St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons unit said Rothwell has been missing since early Tuesday morning. Rothwell left her home in the 12600 block of Northwinds Drive in St. Louis County and didn’t return.

Police discovered her 2011 Hyundai Sonata was discovered near Olive and Fee Fee roads, which is about two miles from her home. The gas station nearby provided police detectives with surveillance video.