Man accused of stealing from fellow hospital patient has avoided prison despite prior convictions

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A patient at the St. Mary's Hospital Emergency Room in Richmond Heights is accused of stealing $545 from another patient’s purse.

He allegedly played the role of Good Samaritan.

“He saw the purse left there, he took an opportunity, opened it up, saw there was currency in there, took the money, placed it in his pocket, and acted as if he was doing a good deed by turning the purse in,” said Richmond Heights Police Detective Sgt. Joe Zimmerman.

The suspect, 45-year-old Jesse Robinson Jr., has continued to avoid jail despite at least six felony convictions in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County, going back to 1992.

Court records show his three most recent convictions have come in St. Louis County, all since 2010. They include burglary and theft in 2010, theft and credit card fraud in 2013, arson and burglary in 2016.

After he pleaded guilty in the arson case, St. Louis County Judge Ellen Ribaudo suspended his seven-year prison sentence and let him remain free on five years of probation.

Ribaudo issued a new warrant for his arrest but has allowed him to remain on probation, though court records show he’s had at least four probation violations in the past two years.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Robinson with three new counts of felony stealing (4th or subsequent offense) for alleged thefts in Florissant in May and at the hospital in September.

In a court document, police say they found Robinson at the Schnucks store at Lindbergh and New Halls Ferry in Florissant in May, wearing sweatpants and sneakers stolen from the Marshalls store next door, while also carrying boxes of condoms and Cardinals clothing stolen from a nearby Walgreens earlier the same day.

Robinson has failed to show up for required court proceedings since the judged released him from the St. Louis County in August.

He was allowed to receive medical care after the alleged hospital theft a month later. Police applied for felony warrants but they were not issued until this month.

Robinson remains at large. The new charges each carry up to four years in prison if convicted.