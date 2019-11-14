× Husband of missing St. Louis County woman charged with tampering

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged a 28-year-old man in connection with his wife’s disappearance.

Beau Rothwell was charged Thursday with tampering with physical evidence. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

Jennifer Rothwell had been missing since early Tuesday morning. She left her home in the 12600 block of Northwinds Drive in St. Louis County and didn’t return.

Police later discovered her 2011 Hyundai Sonata was discovered near Olive and Fee Fee roads, which is about two miles from her home.

Beau Rothwell was taken into custody late Wednesday evening.

According to the probable cause statement, Beau was seen on video purchasing cleaning products including bleach, carpet cleaner, and gloves on November 11, the day before his wife went missing. On November 13, detectives discovered a section of wet carpet inside the Rothwells’ home that had been soaked with bleach as well as blood in the carpeting and the underlying padding.

Early Thursday, police announced that Jennifer Rothwell’s disappearance had been re-classified to a homicide. They describe it as a very active criminal investigation.

Authorities responded to Robinwood West Park late Thursday afternoon as part of the continued search for Jennifer. The park is not far from Rothwell’s home. Police gathered around a culvert in the park.

