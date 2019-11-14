Crackdown results in arrest of 162 St. Louis-area fugitives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A months-long crackdown on crime has seen 162 fugitives brought to justice in the St. Louis metro area; a major collaborative police effort that saw great success.

The 90-day operation, known as Operation Triple Beam, targeted the region’s most violent offenders. It began June 17 and ended September 17.

“The result of this is the destruction and destabilization of targeted criminal enterprises and a reduction of gang associated violence in the St. Louis area,” said US Marshal Johnathon Jordan.

Law enforcement says the College and Carter Crips gang was tied to a substantiated plot to assassinate St. Louis City police officers.

Of the 162 arrests, 16 were murder-related, and 69 of the arrestees were identified as gang members. Approximately 40 firearms were seized, over 10 pounds of narcotics, $24,000 in cash, and three vehicles.

“Several times during these operations, the fugitive investigators took incoming rounds as they were approaching fugitives,” said US Attorney Jeff Jensen. “Through their professionalism, training, and tactical skills, no lives were lost.”

The collaborative mission included assistance from the Drug Enforcement Agency, police departments in St. Louis city and county, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, as well as law enforcement from the North County Police Cooperative, Lincoln County, and St. Ann.

The heads of the operation say they will be doing this again since it was so successful.