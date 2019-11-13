Wood River police search for missing teen as cold weather moves in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOD RIVER, Ill. - The Wood River Police Department is on the lookout for a missing teenager as some of the most frigid weather sets in.

According to police, 14-year-old Kristin Holst was last seen Tuesday night. Her parents contacted authorities and reported her as a runaway/endangered person.

It is unclear what she was last seen wearing but police say she is 5'1" and weighs 80 pounds. She has brown hair that is long at the top and shaved on the sides and currently has a nose ring.

Police haven't reported any further details regarding her disappearance.

Anyone with information about Holst is asked to contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3113 or your local law enforcement.