ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Public Schools superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams will receive national recognition this weekend. The National Alliance of Black School Educators is scheduled to induct him into the organization's hall of fame.

Dr. Adams has led the St. Louis Public School District for 12 years and helped the district regain state accreditation. He also helped turn a $66 million dollar deficit into an $80 million dollar surplus.

He will receive the honor Saturday, November 16 in Dallas.