Man arrested for Target store theft was already on probation for other crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A 29-year-old St. Louis man is accused of targeting local Target stores and using strong-arm tactics. The latest alleged crime comes when he could be in prison but a judge instead gave him probation.

In January, Stephon pleaded guilty to multiple crimes in January. St. Louis County Judge Thea Sherry sentenced him to seven years in prison but suspended the sentence and ordered that he serve five years of supervised probation.

Young had already served prison time with convictions for crimes going back to 2007 and was due in court next month for violating probation.

His criminal history includes convictions for marijuana possession, burglary, resisting arrest, multiple counts of forgery for using phony $20 bills, motorcycle theft, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

On Wednesday, the St. Charles County Prosecutor’s Office charged him with felony stealing for an alleged incident at the Mexico Road Target store in St. Charles in September.

Police said Young told a worker in the electronics department to bring about $2,400 worth of cameras to the front of the store because he wanted to buy them. He left the store without buying them and came back minutes later, shoved a worker out of the way, took the cameras, and hopped into a getaway car waiting outside.

Court documents allege Young targeted other Target stores with the same motive.

Authorities have not yet said which other stores.

If convicted, Young faces up to seven additional years in prison. His new bond was set at $2,500, cash-only.